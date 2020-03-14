Global  

Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak

Men in masks sprayed the interior of Georgia's main cathedral with disinfectant on Friday night amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Men in masks sprayed the interior of Georgia's main cathedral with disinfectant on Friday night amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tblisi is the most important place of worship for the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Georgia bringing the total number in the country to 30, according to a government website.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University puts the number at 25.




