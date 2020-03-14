Global  

Second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

The Pima County Health Department announced the second presumptive positive case with COVID-19 in Pima County Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Louis County confirms second positive coronavirus case

St. Louis County and its department of public health have been notified of a second presumptive...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus Rundown: Georgia's presumptive cases jump, Delta suspends Atlanta to Rome flights

Less than a week after confirming Georgia's first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp says the...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

davideinno85

Davide Innocenti RT @Harvard: We recently announced that two members of our community were being tested for COVID-19. One individual received a presumptive… 38 minutes ago

cumbia1329

Topacio RT @abc15: #BREAKING: Pima County officials have confirmed their second presumptive positive coronavirus case, totaling 10 in Arizona. STOR… 1 hour ago

William90517519

William Holland RT @FOX2now: A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).​ https://t.co/g9irSCsqG1 2 hours ago

FOX2now

FOX2now A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).​ https://t.co/g9irSCsqG1 2 hours ago

WeLoveSTL

All things St. Louis A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).​ https://t.co/NkO5pMHRSA 4 hours ago

WeLoveSTL

All things St. Louis A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).​ https://t.co/cQPNndoyUv 4 hours ago

arizona_corona

Corona Arizona RT @pimaarizona: The County Health Department this evening has announced a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County. ht… 6 hours ago

KPLR11

KPLR11 A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).​ https://t.co/63IfCXJr2P 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Texas Sees Spike In Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases [Video]

North Texas Sees Spike In Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases

Collin, Tarrant and Dallas County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published
Camden County Confirms Second Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case [Video]

Camden County Confirms Second Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:04Published
