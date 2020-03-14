Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus > Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online

Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online

Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online

The Fridays for Future youth movement took its climate protest online on Friday (March 13) due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, with activists from all over the world posting photos of them striking.

Lisa Bernhard reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online

[UPSOUND GRETA THUNBERG AND OTHERS MARCHING] This is what 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s weekly school strikes usually look like… And this is what they looked like Friday… after the Swedish teen called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the coronavirus.

Thunberg, founder of the Fridays for Future movement, earlier this week urged young people on Twitter to join a ‘digital strike’ by posting photos of themselves online and using hashtags such as #ClimateStrikeOnline.

Thunberg wrote, “We’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don't involve too big crowds,” as a growing number of countries are banning large public gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Nineteen-year-old Sophia Axelsson is a fellow Fridays for Future activist: (SOUNDBITE) (English) FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE CLIMATE ACTIVIST, SOPHIA AXELSSON, 19, SAYING: "In respect to people in risk groups and spreading the virus we have decided to take the climate strike online to lessen the big crowds gathering and lessen the spread of the virus." Thunberg attracts large crowds to protest against climate change.

Thousands turned out to hear her in the English city of Bristol last month and thousands more joined her at a rally in Brussels earlier this month.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, on Wednesday...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online: https://t.co/ys9381Akn9 #CoronavirusESP 27 minutes ago

bozenaduba

Bozena Dubaniewicz 🕷🇪🇺 RT @AndyBrown1_: Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online https://t.co/llAxOt5NEO 2 hours ago

AndyBrown1_

Andy Brown Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online https://t.co/llAxOt5NEO 6 hours ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online - https://t.co/sIHBGfUwfu 7 hours ago

f_talmon

Frank Talmon l'Armée Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online https://t.co/VkeLS4jiw0 11 hours ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online https://t.co/tct26vsqtg 12 hours ago

linistit

No. 6 Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online: https://t.co/hcUHrxJmdc 12 hours ago

Nina_Ella_

Ines Hoffmann 🐘 RT @dpcarrington: #Coronavirus prompts @GretaThunberg to move #fridaysforfuture climate rallies online https://t.co/riGGs77Wfw 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.