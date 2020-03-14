Gulshan Grover: Era of villains ended with me 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:20s - Published Gulshan Grover: Era of villains ended with me Actor Gulshan Grover, fondly known as the 'Bad Man of Bollywood', says the era of being the villain or making a Bollywood career out of screen villainy, ended with him. 0

