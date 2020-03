Things to do to pass the time at home

CANCEL OR POSTPONE THEIRACTIVITIES WPTV'S T.A.

WALKERHAS SOME IDEAS TO HELP YOU ANDYOUR FAMILY PASS THE TIME.ESPECIALLY IF YOU NEED TO BURNOFF SOME ENERGY WITH THE KIDS.FIRST, LETS GO OVER WHAT'SOPEN... THEN, WE WILL PASSSOME IDEAS ON KAHTIA HALL ANDI COLLECTED FROM YOU ONFACEBOOK.FIRST, LION COUNTRY SAFARI ISSTILL OPENWHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS IDEA ISYOU CAN STAY IN YOUR CAR...THERE IS LIMITED INTERACTIONWITH OTHERS.

AND YOU CAN KILLABOUT FOUR HOURS DRIVINGTHROUGH THE SAFARI.

AND OFCOURSE, IT ALL CULMINATES WITHTHE MAGESTIC GIRAFFES.

ITALKED TO HALEY AT LIONCOUNTRY SAFARI... SHE SAYSTHEY ARE INCREASING SANITATIONAND CLEANING OF PUBLIC AREAS.THE PALM BEACH ZOO IS STILOPEN... YES, I WENT THERETHURSDAY AND THEY HAVEPOSTPONED ALL EVENTS WITHLARGE CROWDSTHEY HAVE INCREASED CLEANINGOF HIGH- TOUCH AREAS, ANDBOUGHT FIVE ADDITIONALHANDWASHING STATIONS TODAY.“WE ARE PAYING EXTRA ATTENTIONAND WE ARE ACTUALLY BRINGINGAND DOING TWICE AS MUCHCLEANING AS WE DID BEFORE.MAKING SURE WE CLEANHANDRAILS& ANYTHING PEOPLETOUCH& HANDRAILS, DOOR KNOBS”RAPIDS WATERPARK YES, I TALKEDTO TINA AT THE PARK YESTERDATHEY ARE INCREASING FREQUENCYOF CLEANINGS OF ALL AREAS .[ADLIB SUNFEST]WHAT ABOUT IDEAS FOR THOESEWHO WANT TO LIMIT THEICONTACT WITH OTHERS.

HERE ARESOME IDEAS FROM WPTVVIEWERS... 1) POOL 2) TAKEONLINE CLASSES - LEARN ALANGUAGE 3) PUZZLES AND GAMES4) FIND THE END OF NETFLIX,PRIME, DISNEY + 5) GRAB A BOOK6) CLEAN 7) PALM HEALTFOUNDATION SAYS GET MOVING ATHOME 8) VIRTUAL MUSEAMSMUSEAADLIB DIGITAL TE