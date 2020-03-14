Ferry carrying 78 passengers capsizes off coast of India

A ferry carrying 78 passengers capsized on Saturday (March 14th) near the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place one kilometre from Mandwa jetty in Mumbai.

According to reports, the boat was travelling from Mumbai to Mandwa when it got into trouble and overturned.

Police rushed to the spot and successfully rescued the stranded passengers, according to local media.

No casualties were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.