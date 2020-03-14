Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ferry carrying 78 passengers capsizes off coast of India

Ferry carrying 78 passengers capsizes off coast of India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Ferry carrying 78 passengers capsizes off coast of India

Ferry carrying 78 passengers capsizes off coast of India

A ferry carrying 78 passengers capsized on Saturday (March 14th) near the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place one kilometre from Mandwa jetty in Mumbai.

According to reports, the boat was travelling from Mumbai to Mandwa when it got into trouble and overturned.

Police rushed to the spot and successfully rescued the stranded passengers, according to local media.

No casualties were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.