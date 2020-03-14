Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:14s - Published Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York Chili, NY: Panic buying of toilet paper hits upstate NY. Stopped at Wegmans supermarket and found empty shelves of toilet paper. What is wrong with people? Credit: Joseph Frascati @FrascatiJoey (Twitter)

