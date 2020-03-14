Eight injured when giant flag pole falls on Indian Holi festival crowds

A giant flag pole fell onto a crowd of devotees celebrating the Holi festival in northern India on Friday (March 13th), injuring eight people.

The incident took place in the city of Dehradun in Uttarakhand state as the 105-foot ceremonial pole was being installed.

According to reports, wooden clamps on the giant flag pole came loose causing it to topple into the crowd.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.