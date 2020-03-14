Rob Brydon gets mistaken for Ben Miller 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published Rob Brydon gets mistaken for Ben Miller Rob Brydon has revealed that a taxi driver once confused him for 'Death In Paradise' star Ben Miller and then asked him if he got mistaken for the 'Gavin & Stacey' actor. 0

