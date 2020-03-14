Coronavirus Update: Target, Walmart Parking Lots Become Testing Scenes 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:14s - Published Coronavirus Update: Target, Walmart Parking Lots Become Testing Scenes Under the national State of Emergency declared by President Donald Trump on Friday, funds to ramp up testing for COVID-19 coronavirus are about to increase dramatically. CBS News Joy Benedict reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this