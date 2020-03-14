New York Weather: 3/14 Saturday First Look 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published New York Weather: 3/14 Saturday First Look CBS2's John Elliott reports. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, turning partly sunny and a little cooler on Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov....

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this