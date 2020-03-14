Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten.

He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

But Dr Sean P.

Conley, a White House doctor, said that the encounter, which involved a photograph and handshake was "low risk." The second unnamed person, was at the same Mar-a-Lago dinner.

They started developing symptoms of COVID-19 three days later and now has the virus.

Conley explained in a statement on Friday, "...Though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset."