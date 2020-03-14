Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home An almost empty Birmingham City Centre as the majority of shoppers stayed at home to shop online to try and prevent themselves being infected with the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home An almost empty Birmingham City Centre as the majority of shoppers stayed at home to shop online to try and prevent themselves being infected with the coronavirus. Typically thousands of people pack the streets of Birmingham on a weekend, but many shops were as empty as the streets themselves with the Bullring Shopping Centre being unusually quiet.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Shoppers form long queues in supermarket amid coronavirus lockdown in Manila



Long queues of shoppers fill their trolleys with supplies during a panic buying spree in Manila, the Philippines, on March 13th after a coronavirus lockdown was announced. The capital Metro Manila.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK



Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago