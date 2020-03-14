gcifairfieldchurch "Hope In Life And Death" 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 10:51s - Published gcifairfieldchurch "Hope In Life And Death" Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on February 1st, 2020. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Hope In Life And Death"...Apostle Paul told the Thessalonians that true Christians are people of hope in both life and death and that hope transforms even the worse of events in a human's life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources gcifairfieldchurch "Overcomers & Overcoming"



Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on March 2nd, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Overcomers & Overcoming"...Apostle.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 10:54 Published 1 day ago gcifairfieldchurch "The Gift Of Giving"



Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on March 23rd, 2019. Guest Speaker Mike Smith gives this synopsis on "The Gift Of Giving"...Key Scriptures.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 10:48 Published 1 day ago