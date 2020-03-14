Global  

gcifairfieldchurch "Lead Us Not Into Temptation"

gcifairfieldchurch "Lead Us Not Into Temptation"

gcifairfieldchurch "Lead Us Not Into Temptation"

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on October 12th, 2019.

Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;Lead Us Not Into Temptation&quot;...Book of Matthew quotes Jesus Christ in His prayer that we live in a world of temptations and it is tempting not to believe in God and the Son whom he sent.

gcifairfieldchurch "What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?" [Video]

gcifairfieldchurch "What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?"

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 11th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?&quot;...Apostle..

gcifairfieldchurch "Trusted With The Gospel" [Video]

gcifairfieldchurch "Trusted With The Gospel"

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 18th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;Trusted With The Gospel&quot;...Jesus Christ gave..

