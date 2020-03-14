gcifairfieldchurch "Lead Us Not Into Temptation" 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 10:58s - Published gcifairfieldchurch "Lead Us Not Into Temptation" Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on October 12th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Lead Us Not Into Temptation"...Book of Matthew quotes Jesus Christ in His prayer that we live in a world of temptations and it is tempting not to believe in God and the Son whom he sent. 0

