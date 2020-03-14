Global  

gcifairfieldchurch "Communion With The Resurrected Lord"

gcifairfieldchurch "Communion With The Resurrected Lord"

gcifairfieldchurch "Communion With The Resurrected Lord"

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on April 20th, 2019.

Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;Communion With The Resurrected Lord&quot;...Apostle Paul reminds the Early Church Christians of the meaning and purpose of the communion they have in Jesus Christ through the bead and wine.

gcifairfieldchurch "What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?" [Video]

gcifairfieldchurch "What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?"

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 11th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?&quot;...Apostle..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:59Published
gcifairfieldchurch "Trusted With The Gospel" [Video]

gcifairfieldchurch "Trusted With The Gospel"

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 18th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;Trusted With The Gospel&quot;...Jesus Christ gave..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 11:06Published
