gcifairfieldchurch "Overcomers & Overcoming"

Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Overcomers & Overcoming"...Apostle John speaks to the challenge of a Christian’s life to be an overcomer and the process of overcoming.



Recent related videos from verified sources gcifairfieldchurch "What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?"



Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 11th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "What Does Jesus Want Us To Believe?"...Apostle.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 10:59 Published 2 hours ago gcifairfieldchurch "Trusted With The Gospel"



Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 18th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Trusted With The Gospel"...Jesus Christ gave.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 11:06 Published 2 hours ago