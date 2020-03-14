Global  

Huge landslide tears down Indian mountainside and blocks major road

A huge landslide tore down a mountainside in northern India today (March 14th) blocking a national highway.

The incident took place in the Kinnaur District of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the reports, officials are still in the process of clearing the debris to allow traffic to flow on National Highway-5.

No casualties were reported, according to local media.

