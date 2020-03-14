Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Huff Post published a list of tips to navigate the idea of "social distancing," including which places to avoid.

1.

Traveling: International travel should be avoided, domestic travel should be limited or done at an as needed basis.

Car travel is suggested.

2.

Large Gatherings: Medical experts say to avoid large crowds found at places like movie theaters, restaurants, and social events.

3.

Commuting on Public Transportation: Standing 6 to 10 feet away from others is ideal.

Travel at non-peak hours.

4.

Grocery Store Visits: Should limit.

People over 70 or those with compromised immune systems should ask others to run grocery errands for them.