Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus

Business Insider reports that a newborn baby, born in London, is the world's youngest person to test positive for coronavirus.

The Sun reports that a few days ago, the baby's mother was rushed to hospital in London with suspected pneumonia.

She gave birth and after was tested for coronavirus at North Middlesex Hospital in Enfield.

Both she and her baby tested positive.

It is unknown if the baby contracted the virus in the womb or during labor.

Coronavirus: New born in London becomes youngest victim

A newborn in north-west London has become the youngest ever victim of the deadly coronavirus pandemic...
Mid-Day - Published


