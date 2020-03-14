Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus

Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus

Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus

Prince Charles is postponing his spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan following the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Charles and Camilla’s overseas tour postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have postponed their spring tour to Bosnia and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Cancel Royal Tour Amid Coronavirus Fears

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are cancelling their royal tour. The royal couple...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus: https://t.co/6vTU2Y2a4W #CoronaVirusUpdates #coronaviruspandemic 2 days ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus https://t.co/4pXfW292YX https://t.co/Qey6nVNiaY 3 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Prince Charles postponing spring tour due to coronavirus - Prince Charles is postponing his spring tour to Bosnia a… https://t.co/EPHBGPKtUq 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off [Video]

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Prince Charles Delivers Heartfelt Speech During an Australia Bushfire Fundraiser [Video]

Prince Charles Delivers Heartfelt Speech During an Australia Bushfire Fundraiser

Prince Charles gave a heartfelt speech as he offered his support to those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.