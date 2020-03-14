Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak.

Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders, he finally gets the debate terms he wanted — and an opportunity to convince Democrats the race is effectively over.

Expectations aren’t high for the former vice president after a series of mediocre debate performances during primary season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Debate questions: Biden, Sanders are finally to meet 1-on-1

And then there were two. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are set to meet Sunday night in their first...
Seattle Times - Published

Coronavirus crisis, Biden-Sanders debate, NFL CBA deadline: 5 things to know this weekend

Theme parks to temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders square off...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

objkshn

objkshn RT @VABVOX: As I scooped Friday, Bernie just opened FIVE new offices in Pennsylvania on March 13 with two dozen paid staff. The PA primary… 3 minutes ago

VABVOX

Victoria Brownworth ☣ As I scooped Friday, Bernie just opened FIVE new offices in Pennsylvania on March 13 with two dozen paid staff. The… https://t.co/uJWe3dWBh4 26 minutes ago

dcpty1986

dcpty @CNN Riiight if he really cared about each other he would have endorsed Bernie Sanders and not helped Biden over th… https://t.co/VCq1fUjG22 2 days ago

RSmytheFreed

Relentless⏳☮️🌏🔥🦺🌈🌹🏴🚩 RT @jeffchao228: @ninaturner @hello_bernie @JoeBiden He is not going to do anything, Biden is making sure we the Low & Middle Class Millenn… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:17Published
Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden [Video]

Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden

Former Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to rate the U.S response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss his support for Joe Biden.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 09:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.