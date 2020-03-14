Trump announces UK and Ireland ban

Global  

Donald Trump confirms travel to the US from the UK and Ireland will now be restricted as part efforts to combat coronavirus in America.

SpecNewsTriad

Spectrum News Triad RT @SpecNewsCLT: President Trump announces broader travel ban for Europe, adding UK and Ireland, and says additional domestic travel restri… 8 minutes ago

SpecNewsCLT

Spectrum News CLT President Trump announces broader travel ban for Europe, adding UK and Ireland, and says additional domestic travel… https://t.co/vrXHamUz54 8 minutes ago

christinalobert

chrischris Watching President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force Hold News Conference @CSPAN https://t.co/vAche50Tcz 20 minutes ago

cwright1500

cindy wright RT @JoeFreedomLove: Pence announces extension of travel ban to UK, Ireland; Trump reveals he’s taken coronavirus test https://t.co/hTlfJLR… 27 minutes ago

slidewinding

Entropy🔬☣️🚰 So he'll also ban the UK & Ireland as of Monday (why wait?) & he "took a COVID-19 test" yet refuses to release the… https://t.co/NhhGHp2TVT 33 minutes ago

KennyAltman

kenny altman RT @swsog: Pence announces extension of travel ban to UK, Ireland; Trump reveals he’s taken coronavirus test https://t.co/cNCU2XYfSD 34 minutes ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Watching President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force Hold News Conference @CSPAN https://t.co/HPjJEqMHx4 34 minutes ago

WFSBnews

WFSB Channel 3 Trump administration announces it will extend its current travel ban to include the UK and Ireland https://t.co/udRcrZ9rXE 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days [Video]

President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days

The restrictions do not apply to Great Britain.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:42Published
Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus [Video]

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:34Published
