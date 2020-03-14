Trump announces UK and Ireland ban 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:19s - Published Trump announces UK and Ireland ban Donald Trump confirms travel to the US from the UK and Ireland will now be restricted as part efforts to combat coronavirus in America.

