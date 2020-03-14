Global  

White House Temperature Checks Around Trump

White House Temperature Checks Around Trump

White House Temperature Checks Around Trump

Mark Wilson/Getty Images By SUSANNAH LUTHI and EVAN SEMONES 03/14/2020 11:57 AM EDT The White House on Saturday began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

White House staff met reporters at the door of the press briefing room with a thermometer, checking the temperatures of everyone coming in for a noon conference called by Pence.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

News24.com | No need for Trump virus test: White House

President Donald Trump does not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to...
News24 - Published

News24.com | White House contenders slam Trump handling of coronavirus crisis

Democratic White House hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders assailed Donald Trump Thursday for...
News24 - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



