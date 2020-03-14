

Tweets about this Kanwar Singh Gill RT @ranveersiiingh: Remembering the lines of a true revolutionary on his death anniversary: "I emphasize that I am full of ambition and hop… 18 minutes ago Chaudhary Sonuu As we are remembering the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Shukhdev G today, we lost our 17 brave soldi… https://t.co/xmzKR3nKBT 22 minutes ago Simran Sandhu Excerpts from an essay titled "Why I am an Atheist" written by Shaheed Bhagat Singh. #shaheedbhagatsingh https://t.co/4H8rMtQUQE 36 minutes ago Ranveer Singh Saini Remembering the lines of a true revolutionary on his death anniversary: "I emphasize that I am full of ambition and… https://t.co/LqPQsDjBYQ 1 hour ago Mahes RT @ianjoosharma: “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. -… 1 hour ago anju sharma “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spi… https://t.co/ELqSzP8OtD 1 hour ago The Indian Post 23 March. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Time to remember great man Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji.♥️ #shaheedbhagatsinghji #shaheedbhagatsingh… https://t.co/1DTsocbaOb 1 hour ago Mahesh Salian @PMOIndia Sir Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji was a True leader who just cared about our country......... We must declare 2… https://t.co/edpjeqASfV 2 hours ago