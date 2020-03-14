Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Including Free Testing

House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Including Free Testing

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Including Free Testing

House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Including Free Testing

Lawmakers passed the bill, which would include paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and expanded unemployment insurance, among other measures.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What's included in the coronavirus response package?

The House passed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill that includes free testing and paid sick leave.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CNA


House passes sweeping coronavirus relief bill

After weeks of downplaying the coronavirus, President Trump declared it a national emergency on...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

scifibird

Linda Maslin RT @RepJeffries: House passes wide-ranging Coronavirus relief package #ForThePeople. It’s time for the Senate to #DoYourJob. End your wee… 2 seconds ago

CordsTracker

Drumpf RT @BryanLowry3: Missouri Reps. Billy Long and Jason Smith were among the 40 Republicans to vote no on the coronavirus relief bill (which p… 11 seconds ago

VillageSlacker

Old Gregg RT @funder: BREAKING: House passes coronavirus relief bill. Speaker Pelosi led the charge on this. Not only do Trump and Moscow Mitch agree… 12 seconds ago

MarthaHotz

BeTheLight RT @realDonaldTrump: Good teamwork between Republicans & Democrats as the House passes the big CoronaVirus Relief Bill. People really pulle… 12 seconds ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 Some of what's in it. House Passes Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Bill | HuffPost https://t.co/zfPVeu2z29 42 seconds ago

halfnotenelson1

Jennifer O. Nelson RT @amyklobuchar: With the House passing the #FamiliesFirstBill last night, now the Senate must pass it to help people during this pandemic… 46 seconds ago

LalaBoi8

LalaBoi RT @MEPFuller: The House passes the Coronavirus relief bill, 363-40. https://t.co/nX1lOa4QIP 56 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package [Video]

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published
U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.