Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

angelsrock4444

Judy Oliver 🇺🇸 - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: President Trump says he’s considering new restrictions on domestic travel, and urged people not to travel if it w… 6 seconds ago

woundedamerican

tracy RT @JoshNBCNews: BREAKING: Trump says he’s considering DOMESTIC travel restrictions involving areas of risk 1 minute ago

paulbarrett6

Paul Barrett RT @seattletimes: President Donald Trump added the United Kingdom and Ireland to his European travel ban on Saturday and confirmed that he… 2 minutes ago

ginnywire

ginny⭐⭐⭐ RT @ChloeSalsameda: #NEW: Pres. Trump says he’s “considering” implementing domestic travel restrictions “specifically from certain areas.”… 2 minutes ago

CLETrafficTeam

Joe Czekaj RT @ABC: JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe [Video]

President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published
President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe [Video]

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:47Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.