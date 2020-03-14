Trump Favors Social Distancing, But WH Staff Are Taking Temps Of Anyone Near Him

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, medical professionals are calling for social distancing, or limiting physical contact with others.

US President Donald Trump is seemingly favor of the practice, tweeting Saturday morning, "SOCIAL DISTANCING." And from now on, people 'in close contact' with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will have their temperatures taken.

According to Business Insider, White House staff say the move is out of "an abundance of caution.