President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump Says He's Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday.

Trump to discuss coronavirus response with Wall Street chiefs

President Donald Trump will meet with Wall Street executives on Wednesday to discuss the financial...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus: Wall Street trading halted as Dow Jones plunges 1,700 points on opening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,700 points on Thursday morning, after President Donald...
Independent - Published


mbadi83611269

mkalaAnalytica RT @NationBreaking: US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test but no result yet; White House to check temperature of all… 11 seconds ago

richardrankin22

Richard Rankin RT @Yamiche: “If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” President Trump says. A clear warning to Americans that non-essential travel should not… 15 seconds ago

FranksBullitts

Frank 🇨🇦 Bullitt RT @bennyjohnson: 🚨BREAKING🚨 President Trump says has taken the Coronavirus test. https://t.co/DRI1cG98wA 37 seconds ago

BadmanTee_

Garçon RT @MSNBC: UPDATE: President Trump says that he has now taken a coronavirus test, and expects results within a few days. https://t.co/QhXW… 39 seconds ago

Scheunemans

xtremebull RT @JennPellegrino: BREAKING: President Trump says he has taken the Coronavirus test, expects results in a couple days and he had his temp… 43 seconds ago

HectorG70730513

Hector Guerrero RT @YahooNews: President Trump says he's taken coronavirus test as a precaution and is awaiting results, a day after the White House said h… 3 minutes ago

pak_emmy

Emmy RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: President Trump says that he has now taken a coronavirus test, and expects results within a few days. https://t.co/cHF… 4 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe President Trump says he has taken the coronavirus test https://t.co/1qkI7t6vOi 10 minutes ago


After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test [Video]

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press. According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package [Video]

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published
