President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch
President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday.
U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26Published
