England's cricketers head home from abandoned Sri Lanka series

England's cricketers head home from abandoned Sri Lanka series

England's cricketers head home from abandoned Sri Lanka series

With their test series against Sri Lanka called off, England's players and officials head for home.

England's cricketers head home from abandoned Sri Lanka series

SHOWS: COLOMBO, SRI LANKA (MARCH 14, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF ENGLAND CRICKETERS GETTING INTO BUS 2.

BUS LEAVING FOR THE AIRPORT FOLLOWED BY AN AMBULANCE STORY: England's cricketers on Saturday (March 14) headed home after their two-match test series in Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first test was scheduled to start in Galle on March 19 and the second game set for Colombo from March 27.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming test series between Sri Lanka and England," ECB said in a statement.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount.

We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible.

"These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket." The series joins a long list of sporting events affected by the virus, which has infected more than 134,000 people globally and killed over 4,900 since it originated in China last year.

