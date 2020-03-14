The game goes on in England's lower leagues

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 14, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FANS GATHERING UNDER DULWICH HAMLET FOOTBALL CLUB (DHFC) SIGN 2.

CLUB SIGN ON WALL WITH DEPICTION OF SHAKESPEARE WEARING A CLUB SCARF AS A MASK AGAINST CORONAVIRUS 3.

CLOSE UP OF SIGN 4.

VARIOUS OF FANS CHEERING AND SINGING DURING MATCH STORY: While teams in the elite Premier League in England were unable to play matches after all fixtures were postponed by the coronavirus outbreak, fans in the lower leagues were still able to enjoy a game.

Top-flight soccer across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the virus, with national and continental club competitions suspended or postponed.

But in south London life on Saturday (March 14) went on as normal as National League South side Dulwich Hamlet hosted rivals Hemel Hempstead, Dulwich winning 2-1.

(Production: Simon Dawson/ Jim Hatley)