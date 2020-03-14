Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > United States House of Representatives > U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

"On this vote, the yeas are 363, the nays are 40, one recorded as present, with two-thirds being in the affirmative, the rules are suspended.

The bill is passed." It took working past midnight, but the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday overwhelmingly passed a multi-billion dollar coronavirus aid package with strong bi-partisan support.

The financial assistance package was the result of extensive negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

House Republicans signed on after getting the green light from President Trump.

A pleased Pelosi praised the House vote.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "So here we are, we did what we said we would do - put families first with paid sick leave, paid sick days, our family medical leave, unemployment insurance.

For the children: over 20 million children get their meals at school.

They have food insecurity and this bill addresses that, as well as for our seniors and others who depend on that - and then filling food banks as well.

And then other issues that relate to three things: testing and testing and testing." To be more precise - the House measure provides for free coronavirus testing.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "People that are getting tested are getting this free.

They don't have to pay because a lot of people say 'gee, that's a lot of money,' and it is.

It is a pretty complex test actually and it costs money and it's being provided free so people don't have to worry about that." In addition, two weeks of paid sick and family leave for those affected by the virus.

Businesses get a tax credit to cover that lost-labor expense.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN, SAYING: "Obviously, people who need to be quarantined and people who have the virus we want them at home and we want them to continue to get paid.

We don't want to be in a situation where they fear not getting paid during this two-week period of time." Workers can also take up to three months of unpaid leave if they are quarantined or need to take care of sick family members.

President Trump - who declared a national emergency before the vote, freeing up $50 billion in federal aid - wanted a $1 trillion payroll tax cut.

But that was left out.

Sometime next week the Republican-controlled Senate is likely to approve the coronavirus economic aid package.



Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: What's in the coronavirus U.S. stimulus bill?

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Trump administration are close to a deal on a...
Reuters - Published

House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package: aide

U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test [Video]

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press. According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for coronavirus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.