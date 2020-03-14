Global  

Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism'

Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism'
The White House led a briefing.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters ‘No More Criticism’ of Coronavirus Response

A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Jerome...
Mediaite - Published

Coronavirus in US: Experts warn virus has not reached its peak as Trump rants on Twitter

Surgeon general Jerome Adams has told a news conference at the White House that coronavirus has not...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this

TriCiArtPeace

Tricia Peace ☮ RT @soledadobrien: I am so severely disappointed in this nation’s US Surgeon General, D. Jerome Adams. Nice dude. Opportunity to lead. Can’… 4 seconds ago

DrewEspinoza8

Andy Espinoza Vote Blue RT @TheRickyDavila: To recap today, the Surgeon General named Jerome Adams, who is neither a surgeon or a General, stood behind the WH podi… 5 seconds ago

saveusrepublic2

❌Deplorable Smelly Hillbilly Nancy ❌ RT @ToscaAusten: Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams:”We need to stop bickering and start focusing on measures people can take to keep healthy… 11 seconds ago

matt_bart

Matt Bartlett RT @owillis: Surgeon General Jerome Adams tells the media, "No more criticism and finger pointing" and adds, "Less stories looking back at… 29 seconds ago

varda_friedman

Varda Friedman RT @politicususa: Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told reporters that they needed to stop reporting the facts about the Trump administrati… 48 seconds ago

edwinmundt

Wash your hands! RT @PoliticusSarah: Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told reporters that they needed to stop reporting the facts about the Trump administra… 1 minute ago

mnlally

Maggie Lansdale RT @SmackeyCracks: Hey Surgeon General Jerome Adams, F**k off! We can do both. It's called multitasking. Kind of like when you're on tele… 1 minute ago

IntegrityCompa1

IntegrityCompassionRespect Just another tRump sycophant https://t.co/fZkg960l1b 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries [Video]

Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published
