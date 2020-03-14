Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press.

According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for coronavirus.

And I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday.

People were asking, 'did I take the test?'

President Donald Trump Trump said he expected to receive the test results in a day or two.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Got Tested for Coronavirus, Awaiting the Results

President Donald Trump has confirmed he has been tested for Coronavirus. “I took the test last...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTMZ.comCBS 2Mid-DayWorldNews


WATCH: CBS’ Weijia Jiang Maneuvers Trump Into Saying He’ll Get Tested for Coronavirus in 4 Seconds Flat

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang displayed near-Jedi level skills when she got...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test: https://t.co/cGSfaTSzNM #DonaldTrump 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus [Video]

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

Friday's emergency declaration releases funding for measures like drive-through test clinics and allows FEMA to step in with aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published
Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.