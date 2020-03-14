Global  

Funerals for Iraqis killed in U.S. strikes

Iraqis held a funeral procession in Najaf on Saturday for some of those killed in U.S. airstrikes on Friday.

At least 6 people were killed and a dozen wounded, according to Iraq's Joint Operation Command.

Olivia Chan reports

Iraqis held a funeral procession in Najaf on Saturday (March 14) for those killed in U.S. airstrikes.

In a statement, Iraq's Joint Operation Command said three soldiers, two policemen and one civilian were killed, with at least a dozen injured.

Chanting slogans, mourners paraded the streets with coffins draped in Iraqi flags.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) UNNAMED MOURNER, SAYING: "We condemn the American aggression against our security forces and we would like to tell the Americans to leave our country, those are our dear sons.

You are occupiers and you kill our sons.

This act is rejected and unacceptable." Washington launched the strikes in retaliation for a rocket attack on Wednesday (March 11) on a base north of Baghdad that killed two U.S. troops and a British soldier.

The United States defended the air strikes, saying all five targets were legitimate and stored Iranian-supplied weapons used by the militia to attack U.S. troops.

The long-standing feud between the United States and Iran have mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months, Deepening deep-seated tensions between elements of Iraqi society who oppose and support the U.S. military presence.




