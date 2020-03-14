Healthy Worthy A newborn baby is claimed to have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, becoming what is thought to be the wor… https://t.co/H2oON54JiN 13 minutes ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus: https://t.co/eSWmWoKPBe #London 2 hours ago

Shirley Reese Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus https://t.co/ATbtI3GnN8 via @YouTube 4 hours ago

Samantha Alonis If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms😷, please keep your distance from pregnant women.🙏🏼🤰🏻 A mother and her new… https://t.co/sNuWNHygFe 4 hours ago

Michael Cannon RT @Jennasie2: 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus https://t.co/KLfdueC5Qf via @YouTube 5 hours ago

Jenna 🧩 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus https://t.co/KLfdueC5Qf via @YouTube 5 hours ago

BOHOS INFO & Shop EVEN THE YOUNG CAN GET CV VIRUS-Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus https://t.co/W6ReKka7ZC via @YouTube 5 hours ago