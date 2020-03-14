Global  

Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus

Business Insider reports that a newborn baby, born in London, is the world's youngest person to test positive for coronavirus.

Newborn baby in England tests positive for coronavirus

A newborn baby in England who has tested positive for coronavirus is believed to be one of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordZee NewsEssex ChronicleIndependent


Coronavirus: New born in London becomes youngest victim

A newborn in north-west London has become the youngest ever victim of the deadly coronavirus pandemic...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Independent



