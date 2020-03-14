Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27.

