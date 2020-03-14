Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 05:29s - Published Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus A travel expert addresses the uncertainties surrounding air travel during the coronavirus outbreak, including updates on travel restrictions and if now is the right time to book flights for a later date.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alaturka News Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/Yc9YcuvkpN https://t.co/4ZBRBD1x13 5 minutes ago BakersRelay RT @CBSLA: WATCH: Wondering if now is a good time to book flights? Confused about the current #coronavirus travel restrictions? CBSLA's @le… 27 minutes ago CBS Los Angeles WATCH: Wondering if now is a good time to book flights? Confused about the current #coronavirus travel restrictions… https://t.co/Hmg6JNQM0f 49 minutes ago Fifty Grande Here is the link to the story! https://t.co/3M5pNipTSu #travel #interview 5 days ago