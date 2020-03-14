Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks.

According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that the army would help build mobile hospitals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected 24 people in the sub-Saharan nation the past two weeks.

Senegal has confirmed the second most coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, behind South Africa, which has reported 38.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senegal orders all schools closed in response to coronavirus

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Consultingng1

Consultingng RT @RealOlaudah: Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks and religi… 13 minutes ago

RealOlaudah

Olaudah Equiano® Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks and… https://t.co/Nj820eQS9v 15 minutes ago

diplo_drama

❄️ it’s only wednesday ☃️ RT @BateFelix: #Senegal orders all schools closed, religious festivals cancelled in response to #coronavirus https://t.co/c2xpjmvq3u 2 hours ago

BateFelix

Bate Felix #Senegal orders all schools closed, religious festivals cancelled in response to #coronavirus https://t.co/c2xpjmvq3u 2 hours ago

sveterka

Sveterka @Timcast so Czech Rep. is closed after 100ppl in hospital. Start friday midnight border will be closed, all sports,… https://t.co/93lf1A87Uz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.