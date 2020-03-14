Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Incredible Drone Video Show Dangerous Journey To Ethiopia's 'Church In The Sky'

Incredible Drone Video Show Dangerous Journey To Ethiopia's 'Church In The Sky'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Incredible Drone Video Show Dangerous Journey To Ethiopia's 'Church In The Sky'

Incredible Drone Video Show Dangerous Journey To Ethiopia's 'Church In The Sky'

Drone footage posted online shows the danger and beauty of visiting Ethiopia’s renowned “Church in the Sky."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Queen_Of_Social

Queen Of Social 👸 RT @JonathanAufray: Incredible drone light show. This is beautiful, creative and precise. #Drone #Drones #Robotics #Tech #Technology #Imp… 4 days ago

cooke144

PaulC RT @Unexplained: This incredible drone show...Better than fireworks? https://t.co/CK3iPIrV8j 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.