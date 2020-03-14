Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Tate Reeves on coronavirus

Gov. Tate Reeves on coronavirus

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Gov. Tate Reeves on coronavirus
March 14, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cyvault

John Miller RT @mynbc15: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to deploy necessary resources to protect the public's health in… 3 minutes ago

katesmith0000

KATE SMITH RT @WJTV: JUST IN: Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to ramp up Mississippi’s coordinated response to the coronavirus. htt… 1 hour ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to deploy necessary resources to protect the public'… https://t.co/ES8X3P0Vko 1 hour ago

WJTV

WJTV 12 News JUST IN: Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to ramp up Mississippi’s coordinated response to the co… https://t.co/9TPofqlR0U 1 hour ago

Sky_Islander

Sky Islander You'd have to be kind of goofy redneck to go to #Europe in the middle of a global pandemic like the… https://t.co/8KZ8ar1RC3 17 hours ago

jayvee1293

ejae tee So the governor of MS and his family are returning to MS today from Spain https://t.co/0RMHFnPDSi 21 hours ago

MSUNewsDigest

MSU News Digest Gov. Tate Reeves and his family cut Spain trip short amid coronavirus outbreak | Mississippi Today | https://t.co/EHpdO9847J 1 day ago

BoiJuanda

DonJuan The Boy Wonder 🇧🇸 🇮🇪 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 🇺🇸 @ritaresarian People are saying he is coming back from Spain? Way-ment, are you saying he's staying over in Spain… https://t.co/3T6BZVpTcu 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mississippi governor appoints coronavirus prep committee [Video]

Mississippi governor appoints coronavirus prep committee

Dr. Thomas Dobbs will lead a committee to prepare the state for coronavirus, Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Tate on Virus [Video]

Tate on Virus

Governor Tate Reeves says while the coronavirus could have some impact on the Magnolia state, he doesn't believe the effects will be widespread or long term.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.