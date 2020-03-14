Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Rouhani urged world leaders to stop observing sanctions.

He said: “It is IMMORAL to let a bully kill innocents.” The escalated outbreak caused Iran to ask the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion in emergency funding.