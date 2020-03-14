Global  

Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown?
Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown?
Eating out is a luxury and people are scared - Cheltenham restaurant owner on coronavirus business fears

Koj in Regent Street has seen sharp drop in bookings and rise in cancellations and fears Italy-style...
Gloucestershire Echo - Published

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restless

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restlessIt is understood that more than 200 Kiwis are currently in Italy, a country about to enter nationwide...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown

Footage from a flat in Rome where the residents applauded the medical staff in Italy that are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown [Video]

Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown

With cities under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, self-isolating Italians found new ways to keep themselves entertained from their balconies.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:36Published
