Rockets Strike U.S. Military Base In Iraq, Injuring 5 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published Rockets Strike U.S. Military Base In Iraq, Injuring 5 Iraq's Baghdad Operations Command says the 25 rockets were fired from seven launchpads discovered in a nearby parking garage.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iraq: Multiple rockets fall inside Taji military base: security sources Officials say over a dozen rockets landed inside the facility, north of Baghdad. Some struck the...

Deutsche Welle - Published 13 hours ago



U.S. forces military base in Iraq struck by 10 rockets (MENAFN)The ministry of Iraq said that a military base for U.S. forces in Baghdad, capital of Iraq,...

MENAFN.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this