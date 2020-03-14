Global  

Rockets Strike U.S. Military Base In Iraq, Injuring 5

Iraq's Baghdad Operations Command says the 25 rockets were fired from seven launchpads discovered in a nearby parking garage.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq: Multiple rockets fall inside Taji military base: security sources

Officials say over a dozen rockets landed inside the facility, north of Baghdad. Some struck the...
Deutsche Welle - Published

U.S. forces military base in Iraq struck by 10 rockets

(MENAFN)The ministry of Iraq said that a military base for U.S. forces in Baghdad, capital of Iraq,...
MENAFN.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack [Video]

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published
3 Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq [Video]

3 Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

A spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve said more than 15 small rockets hit the Taji base Wednesday evening local time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published
