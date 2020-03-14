Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland

U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland

U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland

President Trump said the expanded European travel restrictions will take effect Monday at midnight.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions

Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it plans to soon announce additional schedule changes to its...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

paulchibuezeonu

chibueze francis RT @MonaSalama_: President Trump expands travel ban from the United Kingdom and Ireland The restrictions will take effect Monday night at… 13 minutes ago

delluscious15

RIB RT @mikenavallo: Immigration bureau expands travel restrictions to passengers flying from or transiting through Iran and Italy on the way t… 16 minutes ago

DrugPatentWatch

DrugPatentWatch Trump expands coronavirus travel ban to U.K. and Ireland, hints at domestic restrictions https://t.co/7alUO4tdfb 17 minutes ago

MonaSalama_

Mona Salama President Trump expands travel ban from the United Kingdom and Ireland The restrictions will take effect Monday ni… https://t.co/9odUYsaaIo 18 minutes ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In Trump Says US Considering Domestic Restrictions, Expands Europe Travel Ban to UK and Ireland https://t.co/XozV9KyRIg #Greece #news 19 minutes ago

tempusviators

Nicole Snow Spain to follow Italy into lockdown, U.S. expands travel ban Spain decided Saturday to follow Italy in declaring a… https://t.co/pjPDkkFvbq 26 minutes ago

MySmallStoreMN

My Small Store Trump Expands Travel Ban To U.K. & Ireland With Possible Restrictions To High-Risk U.S. Cities To Come In a Saturda… https://t.co/WPTasOQLHZ 36 minutes ago

ana2993

XO Queen ❤️ RT @ABC7Chicago: BREAKING: US expands travel restrictions to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis. Trump also said he is "considering" a domest… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.