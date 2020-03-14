Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe
Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.
If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be "feasible," a Tokyo Olympic Committee member told Reuters. Libby..