Parent of student in Shawnee Mission School District tests positive for COVID-19 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:25s - Published Parent of student in Shawnee Mission School District tests positive for COVID-19 The parent of a student who attends Lenexa Hills Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. This is in the Shawnee Mission School District. The district is currently on spring break. Administrators said buildings will be thoroughly cleaned.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Parent of student in Shawnee Mission School District tests positive for COVID-19 FRIGID AIR STICKS AROUND.EMILY: WE HAVE JUST LEARNED THATTHE PARENT OF A STUDENT ATLENEXA HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOLIN THE SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLDISTRICT HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.IN A LETTER SENT TO PARENTS, THESUPERINTENDENT SAID ANYONE WHOHAD CONTACT WITH ANYONE IN THATFAMILY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED.THE SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLDISTRICT IS ON SPRING BREAK AND







You Might Like



Tweets about this Select One Safety And Fire RT @KCStar: Parent of Shawnee Mission student has tested positive for coronavirus, district says https://t.co/0XgEi17uJX 6 minutes ago The Kansas City Star Parent of Shawnee Mission student has tested positive for coronavirus, district says https://t.co/0XgEi17uJX 27 minutes ago