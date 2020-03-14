Global  

Parent of student in Shawnee Mission School District tests positive for COVID-19

The parent of a student who attends Lenexa Hills Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is in the Shawnee Mission School District.

The district is currently on spring break.

Administrators said buildings will be thoroughly cleaned.

FRIGID AIR STICKS AROUND.EMILY: WE HAVE JUST LEARNED THATTHE PARENT OF A STUDENT ATLENEXA HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOLIN THE SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLDISTRICT HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.IN A LETTER SENT TO PARENTS, THESUPERINTENDENT SAID ANYONE WHOHAD CONTACT WITH ANYONE IN THATFAMILY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED.THE SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLDISTRICT IS ON SPRING BREAK AND




