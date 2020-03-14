UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Healthcare Facilities 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:14s - Published UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Healthcare Facilities Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, UPMC announced on Saturday they are limited visitation to their senior healthcare facilities.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PBWF2013 RT @burghline: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Comm.. https://t.co/FUkkkkYC7P https://t.co/zkdfLg5A7s 5 days ago BURGHline.com Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Comm.. https://t.co/FUkkkkYC7P https://t.co/zkdfLg5A7s 5 days ago PulpNews Crime Coronavirus In #Pittsburgh: UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Communities - Mar 14 @ 10:40 PM ET https://t.co/UraAitP9bj 5 days ago LivingPGH Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Comm.. https://t.co/plF799H3Xc 5 days ago Becky Newman Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: UPMC Limits Visits To Senior Communities https://t.co/jLEP8griiD 6 days ago Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @KDKA: #BREAKING: UPMC announced that they are limiting visits to senior communities in healthcare facilities. https://t.co/qpvkcPV0wF 6 days ago PBWF2013 RT @AmyWadas: .@UPMCnews just announced that they are limiting visits to senior communities in healthcare facilities. https://t.co/Wx1OEtut… 6 days ago Amy Wadas .@UPMCnews just announced that they are limiting visits to senior communities in healthcare facilities. https://t.co/Wx1OEtutIA 6 days ago