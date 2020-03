Amid Coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses struggle with sales THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION ISGOING TO PROVIDESMALL BUSINESSESIMPACTED BY THECORONAVIRUS UP TO$2 MILLION INDISASTER ASSISTANCELOANS.AND THE HOUSE HASPASSED "THE FAMILIESFIRST CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE ACT"...WHICH INCLUDESPROTECTION FORSMALL BUSINESSES.THEY CAN APPLY FORFINANCIALASSISTANCETHROUGH A TAXCREDIT TOBUSINESSES THATPROVIDE PAID LEAVEFOR THEIREMPLOYEES.AND AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER ALAERREBHI TELLS US,THIS COULD BENEEDED AS SMALLBUSINESSES AREGETTING FEWERCUSTOMERS.,HERE IN THEELMWOOD VILLAGE,THIS WEEK HAS BEENA A BIT SLOW FORSOME BUSINESSES."WE NOTICED A DROPON THURSDAY IN OURUSUAL FOOT TRAFFICIN BUSINESS.PREVIOUS TO THAT ITWAS BUSINESS ASUSUAL.""THIS IS LIKE THE FIRSTSATURDAY I'VE SEENANY SORT OF PARKINGON ELMWOOD."PEOPLE HAVE BEENHEEDING THERECOMMENDATIONSOF THE CDC, STAYINGHOME AND AVOIDINGLARGE CROWDS.BUSINESSES WESPOKE TO SAY THEYUNDERSTAND THATCOMPLETELY, BUT ASA RESULT THEY'RESEEING DECREASEDFOOT TRAFFIC."NORMALLYSATURDAY'S ARE OURBUSIEST DAYS, AND IT'SAROUND NOON IT'SLIKE WE'VE ONLY HAD ACOUPLE OF PEOPLE IN.NORMALLY WE WOULDHAVE AT LEAST DOUBLETHAT AT THIS POINT.""AMID THIS PANDEMICMORE AND MOREPEOPLE ARE SHOPPINGAT BIG BOX STORESFOR THEIR NEEDS BUTSMALL BUSINESSESHERE WOULD LIKE TOREMIND PEOPLE NOTTO FORGET ABOUTTHEM.""THEY ARE A PART OFYOUR COMMUNITY, ANDTHIS HAS THEPOTENTIAL TO REALLYHURT THEM AND THEYREALLY NEED YOURSUPPORT RIGHT NOW."IN BUFFALO, ALAERREBHI, 7 EWN