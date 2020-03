Sunday will be cloudy with highs in low 40s now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:39s - Published Sunday will be cloudy with highs in low 40s Light drizzle will continue Saturday night. Sunday will start off near freezing. While the day will be dry, it will be cloudy. 0

WELL ON RADAR.WE'LL KEEP THAT 20% CHANCEBETWEEN NOW AND 8:00 P.M. FORLIGHT SPRINKLES, DRIZZLE.OTHERWISE CLOUDY, TEMPERATURESHANGING OUT IN THE MID TO UPPER30'S WITH A LOW DECLINE DOWN TO35 DEGREES BY 10:00 P.M.TEMPERATURES BY TOMORROWMORNING, LOWER 30'S.WE'LL CONTINUE WITH THE CLOUDS,CHILLY NORTHEAST BREEZE.THEN AS WE HEAD THROUGH SUNDAY,IT WILL BE A DRY DAY TOMORROWBUT I STILL THINK WE'LL BESOCKED INTO CLOUDS.38 MIDDAY TEMPERATURE, ONLYREACHING LOWER 40'S, AROUND 43DEGREES, EAST WIND AROUND 10 TO15 MILES AN HOUR, KEEPING ITCHILLY THROUGH SUNDAY.SUNDAY IS DRY BUT MONDAY HAS THENEXT RAIN CHANCE ROLLING IN.EARLY IN THE MORNING MONDAYHEADING TOWARDS SUNRISE, THEMONDAY MORNING COMMUTE, YOU SEESHOWERS MOVING IN FROM THE WEST.FOR THE MONDAY MORNING DRIVE, BEAWARE, YOU MAY HEAD THROUGHAREAS OF RAIN.THAT'S STILL MIDDAY MONDAY,STILL LIGHT SHOWERS.THEN DRYING THINGS OUT MONDAYAFTERNOON TO THE EVENING BEFOREOUR NEXT ROUND OF RAIN COMES INTUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY,PART OF AN ACTIVE WEATHERPATTERN FOR NEXT WEEK.IN THE NINE-DAY FORECAST, CLOUDYTOMORROW, 43 THE HIGH.THE CHILL STAYS THROUGH SUNDAY.LOW 50'S ON MONDAY, SHOWERSMAINLY IN THE MORNING.ST. PATRICK'S DAY DRIER, HIGH OF54 DEGREES.IMPACT DAY ON WEDNESDAY WITHRAIN LIKELY IN THE MORNING.57 FOR A HIGH.SPRING BEGINS ON THURSDAY.ANOTHER IMPACT DAY AND I THINKWE'LL SEE A BETTER CHANCE FORTHUNDERSTORMS.66 FOR THE HIGH TEMPERATURE.WARM FRONT MOVES IN, SCATT





